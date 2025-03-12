Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,461 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

