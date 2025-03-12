Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8,092.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,825 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.