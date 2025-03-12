Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 52,246 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

