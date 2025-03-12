SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28, Zacks reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%.

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 300,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,123. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNES. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

