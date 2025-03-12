Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEIGY remained flat at $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
