Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEIGY remained flat at $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

