Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $836.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $918.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $989.35.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.