Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.12 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

