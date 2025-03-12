Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $94.85 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $94,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

