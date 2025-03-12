Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

