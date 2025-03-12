Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

