Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $20.77 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

