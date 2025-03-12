Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

