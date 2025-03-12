Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for Verano Q1 Earnings

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Verano has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.