Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LUV

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down previously from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

