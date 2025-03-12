Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

