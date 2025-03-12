Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,774,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 3,092,360 shares.The stock last traded at $26.53 and had previously closed at $26.52.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

