Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,750,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,853 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $26.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.