Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,482,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

