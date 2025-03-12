Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Up 268,200.0% in February

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a growth of 268,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Scepter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRZL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 1,412,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,656. Scepter has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Scepter Company Profile
