Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Up 268,200.0% in February

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a growth of 268,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scepter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRZL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 1,412,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,656. Scepter has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

