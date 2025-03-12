Saturna Capital Corp Sells 75 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.96.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,916.50. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $242,750.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $327.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.63. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

