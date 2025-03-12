Saturna Capital Corp Sells 335,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Saturna Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,051,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.