Saturna Capital Corp Sells 20,090 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,111,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.5% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $181,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

