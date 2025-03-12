Saturna Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE FIX opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

