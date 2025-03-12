Saturna Capital Corp Buys 3,664 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,712 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

