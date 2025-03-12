SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.03. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

