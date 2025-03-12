Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.