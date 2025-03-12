Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 17 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 123,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,322.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,154.20 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,322.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,647 shares of company stock valued at $236,483,623. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

