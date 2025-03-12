Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Cummins by 41,133.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Down 1.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day moving average of $346.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

