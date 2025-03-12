Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.