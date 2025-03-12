Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in General Motors by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 172,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

