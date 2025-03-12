Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,389.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,284.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,221.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,764.55. This trade represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.