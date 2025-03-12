Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

