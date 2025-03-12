Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

