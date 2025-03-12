Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading 15.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shot up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.98. 485,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 124,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

