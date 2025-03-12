Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Issues Earnings Results

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RICA stock opened at GBX 275.05 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £885.05 million, a P/E ratio of 100.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.09. Ruffer Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 261.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.75).

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Susie Farnon bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,740 ($19,083.38). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.