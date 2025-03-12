RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

