RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 533,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,597 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

