RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

