Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 78.2% – Here’s What Happened

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 78.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 8,736,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 1,839,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Down 18.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Paul West bought 400,000 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,535.99). 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

