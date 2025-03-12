Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $875.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 621,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

