Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $18.92. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 4,701,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,076 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $139,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 42.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

