Robert W. Baird Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $180.80 and a one year high of $254.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

