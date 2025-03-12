Robert B. Pender Buys 250,000 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Pender purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Venture Global Trading Up 7.8 %

VG opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

