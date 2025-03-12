RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RMI opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $16.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.