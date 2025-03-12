RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RMI opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:RMI Free Report ) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

