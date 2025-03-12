RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $16.56.

