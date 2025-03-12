River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 9,531 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,336,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 41.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

