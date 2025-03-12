River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,061 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

