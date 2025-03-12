River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

