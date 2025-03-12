Reviewing B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and U.S. GoldMining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.90 billion 1.91 $10.10 million ($0.48) -5.75 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06% U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for B2Gold and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.02, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.79%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than B2Gold.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

