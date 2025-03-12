Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

ROIC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after buying an additional 1,196,057 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

